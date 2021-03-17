I totally agree with the recent Public Forum letter submitted by a person from Milton.
She suggested Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson resign because of his false claim there was voter fraud and his support of the Big Lie theory.
At a recent public hearing, Sen. Johnson stated that the violent attack on the Capitol was carried out by rioters "posing" to be Trump supporters and denying the presence of dangerous weapons. According to the FBI, it was an act of terrorism.
Stop promoting these false conspiracy theories, Sen. Johnson, and start telling the truth!
BETTY L. JOHNSON
Beloit