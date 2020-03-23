Vote for Regina Dunkin to continue to serve on the Beloit City Council.
She has experience, ability, and passion to serve. Her experience on the council, as well as so many other organizations, and in her work life, brings wisdom and sincere understanding of the complex issues that face our city. Regina is a tireless worker for our community, serving in many organizations, and on the Wisconsin Public Defender Board.
She is passionate about serving the good people of Beloit and will continue to advocate for our community as long as she is able. Vote April 7th for Regina Dunkin Beloit City Council!
Martin and Carol Taylor
Beloit
