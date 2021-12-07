Many Republicans continue to spread the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Even the former Republican Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan said “It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear,”
But Wisconsin Republicans, led by Robin Vos, continue to pursue the big lie that “the election was stolen.” Why would Republicans continue to beat this dead horse? To plant the idea that the heart of our Democracy, free and fair elections, can’t be trusted is the answer. If Republicans prevail, our Democracy will be replaced with tyranny.
Republicans hired former Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice, Michael Gableman, to lead an “inquiry” in the election at an estimated taxpayer expense of $700,000. Rep. Mark Spreitzer asked Gableman how his election review could be legitimate if he has hired someone who has already sued to overturn the election. Spreitzer asked, “Isn’t this just an extension of partisan activities?" Good question Representative Spreitzer. Gableman replied, “Shame on you” and asked that Spreitzer's comments be "stricken from the record." Very sad.
This isn’t Democracy at work. As a veteran, I served to protect this Democracy. I hope you are outraged at what Vos and Gableman are trying to do. You can serve to protect this Democracy by making your outrage known. Write your letters to the editor and representatives. Contact Vos and Gableman with your disapproval. Beat the drum loudly. Our Democracy thanks you for your service.