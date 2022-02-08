The Republican Party has become unrecognizable. The Republican Party of today is no longer the Republican Party we grew up to know and recognize.
With the censure of two of their own, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, on February 4, 2022, they have become a party rooted deep in authoritarianism and have become a crazed cult who believes that we need to put cameras in the classrooms so parents can watch what teachers are teaching their children. They have become a deluded organization who believes that the deadly riot that took place on January 6, 2021 was actually “legitimate political discourse.” They have rallied around a serial liar and madman. This, of course, is an audience of one named Donald Trump, and everything that they say is to speak to him and stroke his sensitive ego. Everything that they do is to make him happy and make him feel like he’s doing the right things.
Donald Trump, and everything that he and the Republican Party stands for now, is the antithesis of the American experiment. I beg everyone who believes what they do – abandon their stances now if you really care about this country and what it is supposed to stand for. I beg of you – do the right thing if this country still holds a place in your heart. This country will crawl down the hole known as authoritarianism that has a strong grip on places like Russia and Vladimir Putin. You don’t want that, do you?