Amy Loudenbeck and the Wisconsin Republicans have a lot to answer for.
On October 13th, we in Wisconsin set a record for both new cases and deaths from Covid-19, continuing a horrific trend that began in early September. Yet the Republicans of our state Assembly felt the best course of action was to hire attorneys at taxpayer expense and go to court, suing to end the mask mandate.
Our state legislature has been one of the least active in the country this year, despite being faced with an unprecedented crisis. Loudenbeck and the GOP criticize and complain of Governor Evers approach, yet they fail to bring forth a plan, or even convene.
It is clear we need new representation in Assembly District 31, and new leadership in our state legislature. Liz Lochner-Abel, Democratic candidate for Assembly District 31, recognizes the importance of action in a crisis and ready access to health care. Our current representative and her do-nothing party have got to go. Liz deserves your vote.
John Perryman
Williams Bay