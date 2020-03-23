I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Regina Dunkin since we served on the Beloit School Board in 2005-2006. She is tireless in her pursuit in seeking the best for the Beloit community.
She is involved in many community projects, committees and also chairs a committee for the governor.
Personally I have worked with Regina in fundraising and solving business issues in our great city.
As the current president of the council she has proven herself to be a leader with a vision and getting it done.
We need people like Regina who can build relationships within the community and make decisions that benefit all of us.
Please join me in voting and re-electing Regina Dunkin to the Beloit City Council.
Jeff Klett
Beloit
