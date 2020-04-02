With elections for the City of Beloit fast approaching, I write in support of Regina Dunkin.
During her past years in office, she has served the City of Beloit and its citizens admirably, effectively handling the growth that has occurred in our area while maintaining the quality of life that we all enjoy here. Taxpayer funds entrusted to the city have been very efficiently managed and the city’s financial position remains in very good shape.
She makes a real effort to be very visible and involved in community events. Regina serves on many state and local boards. Her hard work has been recognized both locally and statewide. I have known Regina a long time and I admire her energy and strong work ethic.
While she has served, the city has continued to attract new businesses that help keep our economy growing and providing jobs for our citizens. I’ve always tried to follow the rule “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” I urge you to follow this rule as well in this case and re-elect Regina Dunkin.
Vote for Regina Dunkin for Beloit City Council.
Carolyn Street
Beloit
