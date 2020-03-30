I support Regina Dunkin for Beloit City Council. She has acquired a great deal of experience in local and state service as a school board member, city council member and president, and state public defender board member and president. Ms. Dunkin has been a prominent voice in our community beginning with her leadership at the Merrill Community Center and continues to provide service to our community in government. She is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother which adds to her sincere commitment to the well-being and growth of the Beloit Community.
As a member of the Merrill Community Center board, I worked closely with Ms. Dunkin and got to know her as a professional and trusted friend. I most admire her for her selfless work and dedication to others! As the Executive Director of the Merrill Community Center, she put in countless hours nurturing the children to be optimistic about their future, used her personal resources to help give the children the opportunity for success, and encouraged them to be better people and citizens. It was then that my respect and admiration for her generosity, empathy, and intelligence grew.
It is with proud enthusiasm that I support Regina Dunkin in her pursuit to continue serving as a Beloit City Councilor. Let’s vote to re-elect Regina Dunkin to Beloit City Council!
Florence Haley
Beloit
