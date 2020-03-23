I have the great pleasure and honor of calling Regina Dunkin, a friend.
For 23 years, until my retirement in 2011, I served as the Wisconsin State Public Defender. During much of that time, Regina was a member of the State Public Defender Board. And she continues, to this day, to serve on SPD Board, now as its President.
Ms. Dunkin is genuinely one of the brightest and most caring people I know. Her commitment to the community and every single person in it is nothing short of awe-inspiring.
The Beloit City Council is fortunate to have Ms. Dunkin as a member. I understand she is running for re-election to the City Council. I know how much she loves her community, how dedicated she is, how hard she works, and how approachable she is. I urge you to support her re-election. You will not find a kinder, more devoted person, than my dear friend, Regina Dunkin.
Nicholas Chiarkas
Middleton, Wisconsin
