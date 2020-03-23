Regina Dunkin cares passionately about the city of Beloit and all of its citizens. She has served the city well for many years in both her capacity as a council member and in other positions she has held in the community.
My observation is that she is prepared, organized and pays attention to detail. She has the gift of bringing people of different views together, listening to all, asking appropriate questions and helps bring together a solution to a problem. She shows up when difficult issues arise.
It is my privilege to ask you to vote for Regina this spring. Let's keep a bright and caring person on the city council.
Ken Forbeck
Beloit
