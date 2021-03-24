Clinton Anderson is the right choice for Beloit City Council on April 6.
A product of our Beloit public schools, Anderson has always worked hard to pour his energy and expertise back into our community. He has advocated for improvements in public transportation, jobs, and affordable housing in our city.
Anderson is always accessible whether he’s volunteering weekend after weekend at our Beloit Farmer’s Market or mentoring our community’s youth. He is an excellent listener, and his open-mindedness and passion make him a great representative for our whole city.
Anderson has continuously supported marginalized groups by participating at and supporting Pride events and working with the city to improve the quality of law enforcement while working with area racial justice groups. His vision for Beloit, his passion, his energy and his devotion to the well-being of people in our community is unmatched. He is a source of inspiration for other young people wanting to give back to our community, and we should reelect him so he can continue his community leadership.
MEGAN MILLER
Beloit