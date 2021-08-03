Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote in February 2020 that store-bought face masks would not be very effective at protecting against the COVID-19 pandemic and advised people not to wear one.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, replies to an email from Sylvia Burwell, who was health and human services secretary for three years under President Barack Obama. Sylvia asked for advice about wearing face masks while traveling. Anthony Fauci's reply is dated February 5, 2020: “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keeping out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location.”
The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News have obtained hundreds of pages of Fauci's emails through the Freedom of Information Act.
So why do people push mask mandates when the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases states they do not work?
JEFF POPLAWSKI
Beloit