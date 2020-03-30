Another term is deserved for Regina Dunkin.
She continues to serve the Beloit community as she has for many years. Having her input on the City Council is critical if we are to incorporate the pulse of the community into our local decision making.
First, take the time to vote because your vote matters. Secondly, consider voting for Regina Dunkin. You can count on her common sense approach, and well thought out reasoning.
Brian Anderson
Beloit
