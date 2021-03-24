It has been my great pleasure to get to know Dayetoven and Christine Raleigh within the past seven months.
Dayetoven is now a co-worker of mine, and the Raleigh family now attend and serve at the same church as I do. They are a dear couple with a loving family. Now, they wish to be servants of their community.
Dayetoven is a candidate for city council who will work hard to improve our city, support our growing local businesses and empower our youth. He will be a voice for all of us who cherish our individual rights and liberties. He will not merely be another voice in the echo chamber. As a friend and co-worker, I assure you he will do a great job.
Christine is a candidate for our school board. Beloit has gone through its challenges lately, and now more than ever we need people who will fight for our kids. She is a firm proponent of bringing students back safely into the classroom, a necessary step to thrive academically and socially. As an educator myself, she has my full endorsement.
On April 6, I strongly urge you to join me in voting for Dayetoven Raleigh for Beloit City Council and Christine Raleigh for the Beloit School Board.
KEVIN THOMPSON
Beloit