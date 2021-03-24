Our Beloit children rely on our schools to be a place where they can learn; grow academically, socially and emotionally; discover new experiences that help shape who they are and who they will become.
Our schools are a safe haven for some as well as a stepping stone to a brighter future for many. Our kids need and deserve the Beloit School District to refocus. Our district has enormous potential, and the “good bones” are there! It’s time to get get kids back to school full time, it’s time to address the behavior challenges that continue to be the elephant in the room and make the Beloit School District the place where amazing teachers want to stay.
Join me in voting for Christine Raleigh for Beloit School Board on April 6. Christine will advocate for our Beloit kids’ education and for our schools to return to full time instruction.
Christine’s motivation to run for board is grounded in a desire to serve on behalf Beloit kids. It’s time to let Beloit School District kids be the priority.
Vote Christine Raleigh on April 6.
TORIE CHAMPENY
Beloit