On behalf of the Beloit City Council, we sincerely thank everyone involved in Tuesday’s election – voters, election workers and city employees for making this election as safe as possible in light of COVID-19.
To the voters, thank you for exercising your right to vote. We are grateful that so many individuals chose to vote absentee. This certainly helped us in protecting vulnerable residents and reduce the wait at City Hall. For those who voted on Tuesday, thank you for your patience with city staff and election workers who were hustling to get voters through the line.
Thanks to our poll workers and election officials who put in countless hours on Tuesday to serve the community. We are so honored that you stepped up in a big way to help administer this historic election. We appreciate everyone – our long-time and first-time election workers, our city employees who took on new assignments for the election, and those who joined us from the Stateline Family YMCA – for your commitment to preserving democracy during these challenging times.
We are so grateful for all of the planning and hard work put into this election, especially amidst the 11th-hour changes. For those individuals who continued to provide core city services, filling in for those who took on Election Day roles, we appreciate you too.
We are proud of how you served the Beloit community with adaptability, flexibility, and genuine courtesy. The election process was smooth and well organized. We applaud everyone for the steps they took to keep voters safe while protecting democracy here in Beloit.
Regina Dunkin
Beloit
