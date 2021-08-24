At a recent meeting of P.A.P.A.S (Parent Advocates for the Performing Arts in Our Schools), the board members learned of the elimination of a number of the orchestra and choir classes at Cunningham and McNeel Intermediate Schools.
The School District of Beloit is the only school district in Rock County that offers orchestra to students as young as fifth grade. The high-quality Performing Arts programs in the district are one of the reasons that many people in the area choose to send their children to the Beloit schools. We understand that all the orchestra classes at Cunningham are being removed because of “scheduling difficulties.”
We feel there are no “difficulties” that cannot be addressed with a fresh look and an open mind. P.A.P.A.S. board members feel that the elimination of these classes will be detrimental to the orchestra program at the high school. By only removing some selected music classes at two of the four intermediate schools, there is an equity problem for Cunningham and McNeel students and parents. We hope the district administration will work to reconcile these issues, and maintain the high standards of our Performing Arts programs in Beloit.
LOREN SASS
Beloit