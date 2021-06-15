OUR DEMOCRACY IS UNDER ATTACK
Our founders never intended political parties to be central to our democratic form of government. Sadly, that is the plight that we now find ourselves in. Seventy-seven percent of Americans believe Democracy is under attack and among Republicans this figure stands at 71%.
Democracies are undermined when the credibility of elections are questioned. This allows an authoritarian to walk in and declare that elections don’t matter. An elected official was overheard stating; “ I can’t stand up to him because I’ll lose my seat.”
One of our two major political parties has now come to scorn compromise, be unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence, and science. This party no longer supports open and free elections, the peaceful transfer of power, universal health coverage, the science of climate change, marriage equality nor gun safety reforms.
This party is actively resisting any tax increase on corporations and the top 1% even though they pay far less of their wealth than poor and middle class America. The other t major party has declared a willingness to seek bipartisan legislative solutions only to be called socialists and radical extremists.
We are now divided in to tribes vowing not to accept either parties hopes and dreams for our country. ”We the people” are the losers when our government serves the political power needs of those we elect rather than the well being of those who elected them.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn