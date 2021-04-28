Hats off to Northstar in their future production of Medical Radioisotopes. I support international trade and understand economies of scale but having those Radioisotopes produced in the U.S.A and here in Beloit is a “major milestone for nuclear medicine” as stated in the Beloit Daily News. Perhaps this will serve as an example of our over dependence on foreign produced computer chips that are causing production stoppages in everything from cars to appliances. Let’s produce more of those here as well.
DENNIS MURPHY
Beloit