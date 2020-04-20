I was extremely disappointed in the Editorial published in the Beloit Daily News on Monday, April 13, 2020: “We can dream: Hit the flusher.”
Not due to its content, but due to the “name calling”. I find it not only unprofessional but also juvenile. You have every right to disagree with our Governor on how things are handled and publish that opinion. The “name calling”, however, puts the writer on the level of a childish bully and diminishes the impact of the Editorial.
While name calling seems to be popular among some of our politicians, I would hope that the press could behave in a more adult manner.
Kathy Rentz
Beloit
