I can’t seem to find a way to show my infinite appreciation for the Covid-19 ICU staff, so this is a start.
My night terror started on 4/23/20 as I drove my mother to the Beloit Memorial ER. I debated to what hospital to take her to, as she was critical due to the virus and I was so scared.
Since day 1 at the ICU I knew I had made the right choice. My mother was battling for her life and I was feeling the worst heartache I have ever experienced. I wanted to call 100 times a day, but I feared the staff would get annoyed of me, but on the contrary they were so kind and understanding. I will forever be thankful to everyone working in that unit with my mom.
I wish I could do more than a letter for them all, from whoever answered my call to the behind the scenes doctors working a miracle to my lovely nurses, Jodie, Michelle, Katie, D, Krista, Kristen, Tracey, Tammy, Heidi, Bre and all other nurses. To all the teams/individuals that helped my mom in this battle, I will hold in my heart forever. I bring her home today and my heart couldn’t be more happy.
Martha Gama
Beloit