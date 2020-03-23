On April 7, Question 1 on Wisconsin voters' ballots will pertain to Marsy's Law, a proposed Amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution to grant additional rights and protections to victims of crime.
A "Yes" vote is a vote for Marsy's Law, which gives victims new rights and strengthens existing rights in the court of law. Marsy's Law allows victims of crime to enforce their donstitutional rights in the courts. Marsy's Law does not take away the rights of the accused, nor does it interfere with the criminal justice process. It simply gives victims rights equal to those of defendants in court.
Victims of crime have been silenced in our courts for far too long. You can strengthen their voice. You can ratify the Amendment with your "Yes" vote to Question 1 on April 7.
Dan Herro
Beloit
