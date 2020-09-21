A big thank you for your great coverage of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The special history feature article on Aug. 7-9 by Debra Jensen-DeHart and the articles on the celebration of the amendment on Aug. 24th and Sept. 10th by Hillary Gavan were eye catching, informative and inspiring.
Another thank you needs to go out to all those who participated with the Beloit League of Women Voters Centennial Committee in organizing and promoting events to celebrate this important anniversary: Janesville League of Women Voters; AAUW-Janesville; Beloit Historical Society; and NAACP-Beloit Chapter. With generous grants from the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation and the National League of Women Voters, we were able to host two live webinars on the history of the suffrage movement and a motivational speaker on moving forward, with a panel of local leaders sharing what they are doing to ensure voting rights and how others can join in this effort.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to cancel many planned public events and brainstorm virtual and individual ways to learn, celebrate and promote future efforts to ensure all people are able to vote without obstacles and make their voices heard and counted. To see links to many of these events, please check out the Beloit League of Women Voters website and Facebook page.
Barb Porter
Beloit LWV