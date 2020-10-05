I am writing to urge Beloiters to re-elect Rep. Mark Spreitzer to the Wisconsin State Assembly. Mark's intelligence and his leadership experience make him the kind of excellent leader that Beloit needs in the state legislature.
I have witnessed Mark's skilled leadership firsthand while serving on the Welty Environmental Center Board of Directors, of which he is currently President. His ability to think critically and analytically about complex issues is impressive --and, I believe, much needed in the Wisconsin State Legislature.
Mark's leadership experience includes four years on the Beloit City Council, one as President. He has also served on the boards of Community Action and the United Church of Christ. He has earned the title of Conservation Champion twice from the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters for his efforts to protect the environment.
In April 2020, Mark was one of the lead sponsors of the "Healthcare Heroes Act" to support frontline health care workers fighting COVID. This Act focused on sufficient PPE, paid sick leave for those exposed to COVID or other communicable diseases, and hazard pay. As a physician, I am grateful for Mark’s recognition to advocate for health care professionals at the state level.
Mark Spreitzer is a perceptive leader with the skills, the experience, and the advocacy voice that Beloit needs in the state legislature. Please vote to re-elect Mark!
Jane Fossum
Beloit