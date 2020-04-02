On April 7 I'm voting for Maria Delgado for Beloit School Board.
I met Maria when we were both working for Rock County Human Services many years ago. Since then we have become friends and I admire the dedication that she has shown in both her professional and private life in making Beloit a better place for our families and children.
Maria has volunteered countless hours for the Boys and Girls Club, Beloit Crime Stoppers, Rock County Health Net and St. Thomas Church, in addition to a host of other community events. Due to this involvement, she understands what issues our families and students are facing on a daily basis and she has the passion to help others in need.
Maria is a community organizer, a listener, a problem solver and she is not afraid to ask the tough questions to get to the root of the issue.
Please join me in voting for Maria Delgado for Beloit School Board.
Kelly Garcia
Beloit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.