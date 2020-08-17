I am 57 years old. and grew up in Beloit. When I was growing up in Beloit I remember Beloit being referred as "Little Chicago." Beloit overcame that and got rid of that stigma.
Now I am hearing it being referred as a "little Madison." Does Beloit want to be like Madison now? I don't think so!
If someone fires a gun at anyone, a moving vehicle, house or whatever, that is attempted homicide. Start charging these people with attempted homicide. If you fire a gun in a direction of another, to me that is attempted homicide.
Beloit does not have to be like Madison. If the police charge the criminals with attempted homicide and the district attorney's office does its job, you can stop being called "Little Madison."
If you fire a gun at someone. there is no careless use of a weapon. It is what it is, attempted homicide, no ifs ands or buts.
Just my two cents and hope to return to my hometown safe.
Robert Kroeger
Norfolk, Virginia