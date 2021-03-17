The League of Women Voters of Beloit encourages you to get out to vote for the 2021 spring election April 6.
Rock County voters turned out in record numbers for the fall 2020 election, and it would be wonderful if we could do so this spring. We will be voting for the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction, a Rock County Circuit Court Judge, two Beloit School Board members, and three Beloit City Council members.
These are all important positions. These voting decisions deserve our careful deliberation and participation. You can vote absentee if you request a ballot, or you can vote in person at one of the nine voting sites. All nine of them will be open April 6.
MyVote.wi.gov has lots of information on registering to vote, voting absentee, learning what’s on your ballot, finding your polling place and more. For more specific information, you may contact your municipal clerk’s office by phone, email, or online.
If you are interested in finding out more about the statewide candidates on your ballot, you may visit Vote411.org. Just click on “Find What’s On Your Ballot” and then enter your address.
For those of you in Illinois, please visit elections.il.gov for your upcoming elections.
Good luck making sure your voice is heard in 2021.
ANNE BUA-DEMUS
Beloit