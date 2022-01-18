Secretary of State candidate, Rep.Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, vows to bring the office into public prominence and restore confidence in our elections. She fails to acknowledge that she and her Republican Legislative colleagues systematically dismantled the office and removed Douglas La Follette, whom voters had supported for over four decades, from public access.
The Loudenbeck supported attacks on La Follette stripped him of most of his duties. They removed his office from public accessibility in the Capitol to obscurity in the basement; reducing his office space to 1/4th of its size, cutting his budget in half, and leaving him hardly no staff. Loudenbeck now wants voters to help restore the very office she helped destroy.
Loudenbeck says if elected she will serve as a “partisan” check on the nonpartisan Wisconsin Election Commission. An audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election found only 31 cases of possible fraud . Examination found just five cases might involve voting irregularities; certainly not cause for concern regarding election integrity. Loudenbeck is silent about why a partisan watchdog is needed for elections that have been historically renowned for fairness and honesty.
Loudenbeck refuses to say how she’ll gain authority over our elections; unless of course, secret plans are in the works to end the nonpartisan Wisconsin Election Commission and place that power in the partisan Office of the Secretary of State.