It is a sad day for me to learn that the Rock County Fair was cancelled. I am not disappointed for myself but for the 4-H and FFA kids who have spent many hours getting ready for the fair.
It seems to me the Rock County Board of Supervisors could have allowed the use of the fairgrounds for a week to host a modified fair.
I know firsthand the Rock County Fair Board met regularly for many hours and worked with the Health Department for approval to come up with a workable solution to allow the youth to still exhibit. Ultimately the decision was made for them when Rock County decided the fair board could not utilize any of the buildings or land on the fairgrounds west of the grandstand area. With limited grounds it was not feasible to offer a safe environment to support a modified fair.
I am the current superintendent of the gardening department. Each year our department donates a large number of the vegetables to charities at the end of the fair. This year while the youth may not be able to bring their prize winning entries to the fair, I encourage them to donate to any of the local charities in the area. This would be an excellent learning opportunity for our youth to show that even out of great disappointment, that their hard work would go to supporting those in need.
Looking forward to a bigger and better 2021 Fair!
Allen Williams
Janesville