Please vote for Liz Lochner-Abel for state representative in Assembly District 31.
She will bring some common sense to our state legislature.The Republican majority who now control the legislature have done nothing to help stop the spread of the deadly covid 19 virus. In fact, they have fought to suppress mask wearing and social distancing, the only effective methods we have to slow its spread.
Amy Loudenbeck has gone along with her party on this. She is not serving the best interests of the people. Remember to vote for Liz Lochner-Abel.
Barbara Seguin
Beloit