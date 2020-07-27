I am the Clerk/Treasurer in the Town of Magnolia and work closely with Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson. She goes over and above to help the residents of Rock County.
She is a state certified trainer for elections and conducts training sessions for clerks, chief inspectors and poll workers. Lisa is very honest and dedicated to her job. Accuracy is a top priority to her. She is unbiased and runs everything with integrity. Lisa is kind and helpful. She is an irreplaceable asset to Rock County.
Just before the April 2020 election I had to call Lisa on a Sunday night with a question about a voter suffering from COVID-19. Her first concern was to be sure the resident’s vote would count without putting anyone in harm’s way. We were able to do just that.
Lisa has proven time and again that when obstacles are thrown in her way she keeps going with integrity, grace and a strong determination to fulfill all the duties of a County Clerk.
Please join me in voting for Lisa Tollefson for Rock County Clerk on August 11.
Graceann Toberman
Town of Magnolia