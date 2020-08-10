Lisa Tollefson is at the forefront of elections and election security in Wisconsin. If you have ever spoken to Lisa about elections, you can't help but see her passion and knowledge shine through.
She helped create the handbook, literally, that is used statewide to train others on election security. I admire not only her passion for her job, but the way she works hand-in-hand with Rock County municipalities to prepare and run all elections, no matter what unknowns could and have happened, such as a pandemic.
While she is constantly the victim of unfair scrutiny from an underdog opponent, she has stuck to only positive messaging and her platform. I admire a candidate who can sell themselves on what they have done and what they are going to do, without having to play negative politics. Lisa hasn’t just proven that she has the best character for the job, she has the reputation to prove it.
I believe Lisa will keep making strides as Rock County's Clerk, and she will continue to improve the Office of Rock County Clerk. She is the best and only candidate to represent us in the coming years. Please vote for Lisa Tollefson on August 11th.
Kricket Jewett
Fort Atkinson