I am writing to support Curt Fell in the race for Sheriff of Rock County. I have known Curt his entire life; his Dad, Terry Fell and my Mom, Dona were brother and sister. I grew up watching my Uncle Terry serve the Rock County community as a law enforcement officer and eventually become Chief of Police in Beloit. My Uncle was a public servant and devoted to his family.
Nearly 34 years ago, when Curt, as a high school graduate, shared with me his intent to pursue a career in law enforcement, I was filled with pride and understood his strong desire to be a public servant. Simply put, for the Fell family, public safety is the “family business.” Curt has followed in his Dad’s footsteps in every way. He is calm, respectful and passionate about law enforcement, but he is also devoted to his family.
Over the years, I watched as Curt graduated from college, launched his career and was promoted through the ranks at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 30 years into his career, he often speaks with passion about his job, and his dedication is obvious to me.
Curt has the leadership experience and unwavering service commitment essential to the role of Rock County Sheriff. He is trustworthy and displays a respectful demeanor as he easily communicates with everyone. Curt values teamwork and takes pride in serving our community.
Please join me in voting Curt Fell for Rock County Sheriff on Aug. 9.