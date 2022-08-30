America has many challenges but which is most important? Many young people say it’s the Climate Crisis. Women cite their rights. Veterans need additional health benefits. Others pick gun safety, inflation, prison reform, jobs, voting rights, terrorism, immigration, and so forth.
How about what’s going well in our country? Let’s list what’s been achieved recently. 1) $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package for bridges and roads, airports, public transport, national broadband internet, waterways and energy systems. 2) $1.9 trillion COVID relief for which most of us received nice checks, local businesses and country governments received tens of millions. Other agencies received much needed funds as well. 3) Inflation Reduction Act—serious commitment to climate, lower prescription costs, and fair(er) taxation on the rich. 4) Jobs—528,000 added in July, over 9 million since Biden took office. 5) PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits. 6) Chips Act—reduce dependence on foreign microchip producers. 7) No-cost Vaccinations and testing availability for all citizens. 8) Halt on Federal executions. Most of these received zero votes from Republican Senators and next to none in the House or Representatives. Democrats accomplished these; they work for working people and the critical issues of our time.