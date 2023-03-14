For the first time since 2012, the EPA is reviewing safeguards on soot pollution and asking citizens for feedback on its proposal. Unfortunately, the EPA’s current proposal is not strong enough and must be strengthened.
As a healthcare professional, mother, and community leader, I discovered that the air pollution per capita in my community, Beloit, is one of the highest in the country. My county also has the fifth highest number of asthma related hospitalizations in children in Wisconsin.
During the last five months, we have seen clear trends of elevated soot pollution throughout Beloit, especially at night and during commuting hours. When comparing purple air monitors throughout the Midwest it is not uncommon for Beloit to have the highest levels of soot pollution, even higher than the Chicagoland area.
Research shows that there is no safe level of soot exposure, especially for those living in diverse communities with higher levels of poverty such as myself and my family. Please join me in asking the EPA to enact the strongest possible limits on soot pollution. It’s easy to submit a comment at https://www.wiclimatehealth.org/soot. The window to submit comments is closing on March 28.
We all deserve clean air to breathe and our health depends upon it.