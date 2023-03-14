For the first time since 2012, the EPA is reviewing safeguards on soot pollution and asking citizens for feedback on its proposal. Unfortunately, the EPA’s current proposal is not strong enough and must be strengthened.

As a healthcare professional, mother, and community leader, I discovered that the air pollution per capita in my community, Beloit, is one of the highest in the country. My county also has the fifth highest number of asthma related hospitalizations in children in Wisconsin.

