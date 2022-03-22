I am proudly casting my school board votes for Miller, Schneider, Larson, and Winfield because these are candidates who have clearly demonstrated that their first priority is doing what is right for children. I hear them talk about community, adding resources, and accountability. In terms of criticizing the district, we can’t talk out of both sides of our mouth - praising children and teachers and then slamming the numbers. Those DPI scores are averaged over years. We had unstable past leadership and constant change is not going to serve our children. Keeping Miller and Schneider on the board to continue the good work they have started with our new superintendent is critical to the progress needed for Beloit children. These four candidates understand that children are not numbers and those scores don’t tell the whole story about who our children are and what they can do. Does the district need to improve? Absolutely. Is the work to make those changes already underway? It sure is. We do need to develop the workforce, but we need to ensure our kids have options because not every employer in Beloit is paying the wages our kids deserve. Let’s focus on what matters: resourcing and educating our kids so they have the best choices for their futures. That is why we need to keep Miller and Schneider and bring on Winfield and Larson, who echo the messages about serving whole children with the whole community. Vote April 5 for candidates who walk the walk!