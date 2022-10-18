According to a study reported by Fox, two years ago, “Up to 80% of Americans follow politics casually or not at all.” (That’s like admitting that most of us aren’t concerned about things like women’s rights, our economic well-being, our children’s futures, or our planet.) I’ve heard many over the years declare: “It’s just politics as usual.” Well, in 2022 it isn’t!
For two years our former president indoctrinated his base to believe that there was no way he could lose a re-election bid. Then on January 6th, he led an orchestrated effort to overturn the election that Trump’s attorney general, most of his advisors, and hand-picked judges ALL told him he lost. Hundreds of hours of testimony by REPUBLICAN leaders, loyal to Trump, confirmed that loss in the January 6th hearings. Most Fox news viewers, while calling themselves “Patriots”, refused to watch what their leaders actually witnessed. The Republican party has never denounced the riot that killed or injured 114 Capitol police—though they’ll wave their “Blue Lives Matter” flags.
Our fellow citizens who casually follow politics typically vote for the same party as always. They might cite the economy, while ignoring worldwide inflation and the fact that Republican lawmakers voted against Biden’s—Inflation Reduction Act. It would have helped all Americans—but removed their major campaign talking point.
Trump and many followers clearly admire Kim Jong-Un and Valadimir Putin. Unless you do also, please join the Democrats in defending our democracy, women’s rights and continued election integrity.