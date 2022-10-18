Voters need to defend democracy

According to a study reported by Fox, two years ago, “Up to 80% of Americans follow politics casually or not at all.” (That’s like admitting that most of us aren’t concerned about things like women’s rights, our economic well-being, our children’s futures, or our planet.) I’ve heard many over the years declare: “It’s just politics as usual.” Well, in 2022 it isn’t!

