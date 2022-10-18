When you vote in this November’s Midterm election remember this: Russia is threatening the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine; North Korea has fired missiles over Japan; VA guaranteed home mortgage rates are over 6%; the inflation rate for food rose over 11.45% the highest since 1979; and our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest point in 40 years and gas is over $4 a gallon.
Remember, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on 8/15/2022 they reported over 2,493,000 “Total Enforcement Actions” for the year to date in 2022. For all of 2021 they reported 1,956,519!
Remember, WWW.aclu.org indicates that the US Department of State estimates that 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into the US each year. They go on to say: Trafficked victims are often beaten and brutalized, raped and sexually abused. According to Wikipedia, the United States Department of State estimated there were 20,000 women and children trafficked into the United States each year by crossing the Mexico- US border.
Remember, according to worldpopulationreview.com the 10 most dangerous cities in America in their 2022 report all have Democratic Mayors. Yes, Milwaukee is listed as number 9.
Are we better off than we were less than 2 years ago?
The choice is clear; remember to vote for every Republican individually on our ballot in this Midterm election.