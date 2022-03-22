I write this letter in support for school board candidates Ryan McKillips and Tori Champeny. Both of these individuals are champions of our community. Both individuals care very deeply for our community and our children. Both display confidents, integrity, and resolve. They display a leadership quality that is second to none.
Leadership is something that we as a community are missing, and we are most definitely missing on our school board. Our children and community members are in need of Ryan and Tories leadership, their ability to listen and communicate effectively. We need leaders that will be seen in their community, their school sanctioned events. We need board members that want to make a difference, not just hold a seat for a higher political agenda.
Ryan has shown his ability to lead, not just at his career but also on the wrestling mat. Ryan is the head coach for the BAY group (Beloit area Youth wrestling) and is the President for the organization. Tori is a key player with the Pride Youth Softball team. During the summer and fall you can find her on the ball diamond coaching and shaping the minds of our youth.
It is my opinion Ryan and Torie can effectively communicate and lead this board to brighter days. They will be transparent; they will hold the superintendent accountable to his actions and in turn hold him accountable for his administration.
I urge everyone to go out and vote for change April 5th.