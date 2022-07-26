The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules [JCRAR] is insisting that absentee ballot envelopes with missing witness address information must not be corrected by clerks. This endangers not only the right to vote but our ability to participate in our government.
A bill allowing clerks to fill in the missing address information on the ballot envelope would be a simple and convenient solution. This would resolve the problem and not require the clerk to re-mail the ballot back to the voter which in most cases will mean the ballot will not be returned to the clerk in time to be counted.
The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, rather than road blocking voting, could author a bill which allows clerks to fix the clerical error on the ballot envelope. Simply giving clerks the ability to correct ballot envelope errors by changing the law takes the politics out of this issue and replaces it with commonsense.
Perhaps the JCRAR could become a committee that authors legislative fixes rather than a partisan committee that blocks agencies from easing the burdens people face. At the height of the COVID pandemic the 6 Republicans on the JCRAR limited health department protections to just 30 days essentially kneecapping efforts to keep Wisconsinites safe.
Six legislators on a single committee should not have the power to restrict the ability of government agencies to serve the best interests of Wisconsinites.