As we vote on two school referendums in Beloit next week, Rock County is spending nearly $100 million on a new county jail. The proverbial “school-to-prison pipeline" is a literal drive north on Highway 51. Beloit Schools have been losing students and, simultaneously, have met fewer state academic standards each year, with the majority of our students testing at below proficient levels in all core subjects. Poverty in Beloit is perpetuated by our district’s denial and refusal to address student achievement and prioritize its budget to change this predicament.
You may assume that because we are not in favor of these proposed referendums that we do not support our school district or our students. In fact, it’s the exact opposite. Because we care so much about Beloit’s students, our schools, and our community, we ask you to please consider the following: Beloit teachers, parents, and students were never included in planning this referendum. They did not participate in one survey, nor were they invited to contribute. These are the stakeholders most familiar with classroom and student needs, not out-of-town administrators who rarely visit our classrooms and certainly do not know our students.
The district has prioritized things like campus beautification and an environmentally hazardous artificial turf field over actual classroom and student needs. If we do not make academic excellence and safe schools our top priorities, then it should be no surprise when parents remove their students from our district and take state funding with them.
We support the Beloit School District. However, the repeated poor decisions on how tax dollars are spent is not a burden Beloit taxpayers can or should sustain. We would gladly support higher taxes for our schools if the district maintained high academic expectations, high standards, and safe schools.
The school board promises another referendum next year, and another the year after that. Let’s vote “no” on this year’s referendums and ask that the board reevaluate their priorities for future referendums. Let’s give the board a year to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and give taxpayers reason to believe that future budgets will prioritize academic success and safe schools.
You can be a proud supporter of Beloit’s schools and our students without being a supporter of these two carelessly designed referendums on the April 4th ballot. We certainly are.