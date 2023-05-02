Nashville, Uvalde, Sandy Hook! Can Wisconsin be a leader at long last, in moving forward with reasonable gun control legislation?
How many more children, teachers, and law enforcement officers have to be massacred before something truly impactful is legislatively enacted into law? No more sentiments of “thoughts and prayers—this refrain has lost its meaning.
As a former superintendent of schools and a high school principal, I never thought the day would come where I could not assure our families that our schools were safe.
Seeing a slaughtered child’s face and bullet-ridden body has not made the evening news like the George Floyd footage that gripped America and the world. Imagine if Americans really had to see for themselves what first responders at Sandy Hook or any other school or location of a mass killings witnessed in the aftermath of these horrific shootings.
How many children, grandchildren, spouses, and loved ones have to die?
My purpose for expressing my opinion and hopefully a call to action, is not that I want to infringe on anyone’s second amendment rights. I understand that hunting is an important part of our culture for many Americans.
Furthermore, while not a gun owner myself, I certainly respect the rights of people to own guns per their concerns for protecting themselves and loved ones; but do we really need to own military assault weaponry? Come on Lawmakers, it's time.