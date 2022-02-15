Over the years, Wisconsinites have been represented in the U.S. Senate by some real treasures. Bob La Follette and Gaylord Nelson come to mind. We’ve also been represented by some real stinkers like Joe McCarthy.
Ron Johnson has been one of the stinkers. He’s frankly an embarrassment. He says ordinary mouthwash and Ivermectin (a livestock dewormer) are effective treatments for COVID. (They aren’t.) He pushed hard for a change in federal law that resulted in tax savings of tens of millions of dollars for his biggest donors. In February 2021, Johnson told radio listeners that the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” He also said leftists posing as Trump supporters played a role in storming the Capitol. (They didn’t.)
I frequently contact elected officials to express my views on bills under consideration. Senator Tammy Baldwin always sends an automated reply that says, “I will be sending you a full response to the issues you shared with me.” Sure enough, within a few weeks, Senator Baldwin sends a letter that explains her position in detail.
Senator Johnson has never sent a letter that explains his position. He used to send an automated reply, but he doesn’t even do that anymore.
Given that Ron Johnson appears to have checked out when it comes to serving the people of Wisconsin, I will not be placing a check next to his name on the ballot in November. We need a change. We can do better.