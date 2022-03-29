I would like to address some of the points that previous letters to the editor have mentioned. “The scores are not the most important area when looking at rankings of school districts”, the leaders of the school boards are.
Accountability and character are some of the most important aspects of a child’s development. We have seen all over this country how school boards are leaving out the parental involvement and decision-making process on what our children should be taught, we don’t need “deep thinking” as one previous letter noted we need common sense on what children need to learn so they can graduate and get a good job. As a past employer in this area for 20 years I have seen a lack of basic skills over the years from high school students with something as simple as running a register and they are coming to us with no sense of self-worth or common-sense and devoid of basic problem-solving skills. So, what are we teaching students that impairs this? As we have seen on the national level that excellence has been shoved off to the side and in its place social injustice, social inequity, and a changing of our history.
We need people on our boards that have the courage to stand up to pandemics (lockdowns) and stand up for the rights of our children when it comes to masks (which have damaged their personal skills), vaccinations (which they don’t need), and their well being instead of teachers. As one opinion letter states that “employers are not paying our children what they deserve.” I don’t even know what that means, maybe if you sent them students that have a basic grasp of reading, writing, and arithmetic and a sense of who they are instead of handing them off to all of the employers to teach them character, and a sense of self-worth, among all the other aspects of the business they might be able to merit better pay than just minimum and entry level pay. Therefore, in my opinion we need to elect Torie Champeny, Brian Anderson, Christine Raleigh and Ryan Mckillips for school board.