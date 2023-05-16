On April 4, the Board of Education decided to close both west side middle schools. This was passed at a full board meeting in less than an hour without any previous or public board discussions.
Those citizens who attended the community meetings held by the superintendent were aware of three possible options, but no specific plans or details were discussed or released until the April 4 meeting.
The school closings were linked with the reconfiguration and announced late in the year to make it difficult to reverse. This is a major decision with impact for the entire community, and it made people angry and upset. They were angry not just because they believed the choice to be wrong, but that it was already finalized.
As citizens we had to come and beg the board to change their decision. For our efforts we were lectured for 30 minutes by the board president and superintendent. We should not be “turning on one another” or be “rude or unneighborly.”
I hope that I did not appear rude, while trying to make my statements. However, speaking in front of the board was an intimidating experience even for an experienced administrator.
If the board wants to be respected and not be “rudely” treated, they need a better process for involving the community in major decisions. Beloit School District is facing many major decisions in the near future. Please make sure the community knows about pending decisions early enough for discussion, reflection, and understanding.