The Beloit School Board meeting in which 144 concerned Beloit citizens attended on April 18th was disappointingly eye-opening. It began with the swearing in of a new board member when he was refused by two current board members to take his oath on his own Bible. The board chair finally let the new member’s wife hold his Bible during his oath, which ended in the words, “... SO HELP ME GOD.”

When public comments began, most people spoke of disappointment in closing 2 westside schools. One reason included making the decision privately with no public input on the night of the election, April 4th.