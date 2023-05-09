The Beloit School Board meeting in which 144 concerned Beloit citizens attended on April 18th was disappointingly eye-opening. It began with the swearing in of a new board member when he was refused by two current board members to take his oath on his own Bible. The board chair finally let the new member’s wife hold his Bible during his oath, which ended in the words, “... SO HELP ME GOD.”
When public comments began, most people spoke of disappointment in closing 2 westside schools. One reason included making the decision privately with no public input on the night of the election, April 4th.
Additional reasons were highlighted, but I think the most blatant part of the night was when board president and another member (his wife) rebutted the public comments under the guise of “clarifying questions or comments.”
These board members attacked speakers asking if one citizen was calling them “liars” and telling another speaker that Beloit Schools currently have Narcan. This statement was false, as the April 19 Beloit Daily News headline read, “Beloit Schools may soon have Narcan on Campuses.”
Never have I seen rebuttals and outright disrespect towards their constituents as I saw on April 18. I hope Beloit is watching how this board is treating its people. An attitude of “I’m the expert” and “your voice is unimportant” is what I extrapolated. How sad for our community and westside families, and especially, the students who might otherwise look up to those serving the Beloit Schools.