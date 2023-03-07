LETTER: Sanctions need to be expanded Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The economic sanctions against Russia are not working. They have not had a negative effect on the Russian economy.An estimate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicates that the Russian economy will grow by one and a half percent this year.The reason they are not working is mainly due to China, Turkey and some Arab nations who import goods and then export them to Russia, including goods manufactured in America.These sanctions now need to be extended to include any nation that imports and then exports goods toRussia.Thank you.Sincerely,DAVE SEARLESBrodhead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Director of Early Brain Development named Walking school bus program debuts at Gaston Elementary Beloit man killed in snowmobile crash in Oneida County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime