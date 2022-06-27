As the Chair of the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District Democrats, I, James Foss, am proud to announce on behalf of our organization that we are formally endorsing Ann Roe as the Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives.
Ann Roe is running for the House of Representatives to bring service back to Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. She will fight for better jobs, affordable healthcare, and quality education. Ann Roe is ready to bring her no-nonsense approach to the House of Representatives to make sure our community has a seat at the table. Ann Roe will fight for our small businesses, more jobs, and better wages for our workers. Ann Roe will also fight for quality healthcare as well as education that our children deserve and need to succeed in the future. Ann Roe has worked toward these goals her entire life and will fight for these goals as the representative for the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District.
Bryan Steil is not the person to represent us in Washington, DC. Time after time after time, he puts politics above serving the people of his district. His pattern of behavior is predictable. He complains about the real issues facing people in this district, plays the blame game, and does not do a single thing to provide real solutions. This is not the type of representation that Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District needs. We deserve better. Ann Roe is the representation that we need in Washington.