Are you concerned about the potential loss of mature trees in the City of Beloit? That's something that could happen based on preliminary discussion of road projects to increase traffic mobility for Hwy 81/Park Ave./White Ave. and, potentially, with other city projects.
I have written to city council and the city manager asking that the city conduct environmental impact studies for all development projects approved by city council. We need to protect our mature terrace trees to minimize effects of heat islands and illness and deaths from overheating in our city, especially in the poorer neighborhoods and especially as the effects of climate change ramp up. We need mature trees to improve our city's walkability and to attract new residents to our city. We need trees because they are beautiful, they provide habitat for the birds we love to watch, and because we like them. We need to make sure that the city is following a target replacement rate of at least 2 new trees planted for every mature tree lost in order to compensate for the natural cooling effect these beautiful plants provide for our city. And we need to know that instead of wider, faster-moving roads, Beloit is choosing to preserve our mature trees, provide more and safer crosswalks, and to implement solutions that slow down traffic instead of speeding it up with road-widening projects.
I invite you to email our city councilors with your thoughts. You deserve a safe, healthy, tree-filled city.