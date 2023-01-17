Trust Government, why do so many answer "no?" It wasn’t always this way, so how’d we get there? Let’s define what that trust is. Government should provide leadership and resources that will better the lives of “we the people”.
If resources are stripped away from the government, then it becomes harder to deliver for the people. The result: policy failures and reduced trust in government.
Beginning with the laissez-faire/trickle-down economics of the Reagan era a gross neglect of infrastructure, safety nets, etc. resulted in a cycle of disinvestment that has lasted until 2019. During this period, we saw huge tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy resulting in massive wealth transference upward and record federal deficits while middle-class wages/wealth declined. Trust/public confidence can only be re-established if the public sees good public investment/policy. Infrastructure for example; we were ranked 13th in the world in 2019. Finally, we’re seeing significant investment via the Biden Infrastructure law. After one year there were 6,900 projects underway which include rebuilding roads, bridges, ports and airports, upgrading public-transit and rail-systems, replacing lead pipes to provide clean water, cleaning up pollution, providing high-speed internet, delivering cheaper/cleaner energy and creating thousands of jobs. That’s one example of the Biden administration's plans and that’s Trust.